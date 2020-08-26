9th GRADE ROSTER: Freeman Buchanan (18), Witt Edwards (38), Zac Daley (4), Shaun Atkins (21), Gavin Whitaker (30), Stetson Jones (17), Mario Young (22), Jace O’Dell (43), Ryder Aadahl (51), Tucker Cluff (48), Elias Garcia (31), Joshua Davis (76), Harley Baker (24), Jaden Kinyon (15), Brayden Blackwell (50), Brent Appleton (32), Stuart Young (66), Sean Poteet (65), Logan Bloxsom (84), Chase Ferrell (79), Keyton Cole (27), Kaedence McCaslin (34), Andrew Terrell (78), DaQuan Watson (45), Austin Gaither (70), Jordan Dunn.
Wagoner football freshman 2020
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
