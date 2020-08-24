The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs are now 6-3 on the season following a 1-2 showing on the court last week.
They dropped a 0-3 loss to a tough Verdigris team at home on Monday, (17-25, 14-25, 20-25), won 2-1 on the road Tuesday over Locust Grove (25-18, 25-27, 25-21) and suffered a 0-3 road loss to Collinsville on Thursday (21-25, 11-25, 17-25).
“We needed to play really well to beat them but didn’t,” Coach Zack Ange said. “This year we have a lot of young kids who haven’t had a lot of time on the court. We’ll figure out how to compete better.”
Wagoner is playing a tougher schedule this season due to a move from the Sooner 5 Conference to the Green Country Volleyball Conference.
“We got out of our conference because we were playing smaller schools,” he explained. “It’s not going to do us any good when it comes to playoff time and rankings when we should play some bigger schools. It’s a lot tougher competition and we knew that going in. I want our kids, parents and program to see this is where we need to compete to get to the State Tournament.”
Ange acknowledged Wagoner’s record is decent at this point, but their losses have been to good teams.
“We’ve got good kids, and by the end of the year, we will be tough. Every season will have a rough stretch, whether it’s one game or six,” he said. “We’ll work through it. I’ve told the girls we have to play as hard as we can and give effort. When we start doing that, we’ll be just fine.
“This is a year like no other. You’re not playing like it can be our last match, and at any day it could be.”
Ange said at the present time, four schools on the Wagoner schedule are dealing with quarantine at some level due to COVID-19 exposure. He is hopeful that doesn’t have to happen here.
“We’ve had a rough week but we’ll move on,” he assured. “We’re still excited! We see a lot of potential and the girls will make some plays when they’re playing really good.”
The Lady Bulldogs will resume action Thursday, Aug. 27 when they host Rejoice Christian from Owasso. This will be Senior Night, and ceremonies will precede the varsity game around 5:30 p.m.