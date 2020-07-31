As the 2020 Coweta Tiger football season rapidly approaches, the athletic department has fielded many inquiries regarding the sale of reserved seating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and so many continuing changes, as well as concerns for social distancing, it has been determined that the school will not be selling reserved seating this year.
However, there will be general admission tickets sold during the week leading up to the first three home varsity games. This will help in avoiding lines and to expedite fans gaining entrance without crowd congestion.
The first three home games and their dates are: Sept. 18 vs. Muskogee, Sept. 25 vs. Tulsa Edison Oct. 2 vs. Tulsa Rogers (Homecoming).
The tickets will be sold out of the athletic office, located in the Intermediate High School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets will be $5 each for all ages kindergarten and up. Payment maybe made in the form of cash or checks (made payable to Coweta PS) only.
If you have further questions, please feel free to contact athletics secretary, Kerri Bradshaw, at kerri.bradshaw@cowetaps.org or 918-486-6103 extension 8006.