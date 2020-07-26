Wagoner graduate Malcolm Rodriguez has made The Butkus Award watch list released recently. The Oklahoma State linebacker is one of two Cowboys to make the list, the other is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.
Rodriguez caught the Butkus committee’s attention for a stellar junior season. He reached a pivotal moment when OSU played No. 23 Iowa State in Big 12 action.
With the score tied at 27 and less than seven minutes remaining, Rodriguez made one of the most memorable plays of the season when he intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 34-27 win at Iowa State.
He also had a game-high 11 tackles and a pass breakup in that contest and was recognized as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Cyclones.
Rodriguez, who is a 5-foot-11, 210 pound senior, joins 50 other collegiate players on The Butkus Award list.