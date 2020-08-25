Thirteen Wagoner football seniors and their coach had a meeting recently in the private meeting tables in the Boom-a-Rang restaurant.
The gathering wasn’t trying to decide how many passes quarterback Sawyer Jones should throw or home many tackles is too many for Isaac Smith to make.
It was the important task of choosing the 2020 Bulldog Burger!
The group had four choices:
• The A1 consisting of American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
• The 1,000 Island consisting of bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle.
• The Ranch consisting of American cheese, pickle O, lettuce, onion tomato and ranch dressing.
• The Egg consisting of mayonnaise, bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
The “judges” got to sample the candidates. Some players wanted more samples to compare different flavors or they were just hungry … who knows?
In the end, the Egg garnered eight of the 14 votes. Next came A1 with four votes and The Ranch got two. The 1,000 Island failed to get a vote.
The new item is currently on the Boom-a-Rang menu.