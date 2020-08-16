Maybe, just maybe, what transpired in the bottom of the seventh inning for Wagoner’s Lady Bulldogs could ignite the softball team for the rest of the season.
Here is the amazing end to the home game on Saturday with Jay.
Trailing 7-0, Wagoner took advantage of wild pitches, timely hits and walks to suddenly turn the game into a nail biter.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed across six runs and had runners on second and third with only one out.
Ally Giddens hit a shallow line drive that was a tough play for the Jay shortstop to make … but did with a stretch. Then, the shortstop tossed the ball to second base to double up the Wagoner runner that was too far off the base.
It was the best half inning of the early season for coach Brian Edwards’ crew as well as the most runs in one game in 2020.
The Lady Bulldogs threatened twice early in the game. They loaded the bases in the fourth and sixth innings but could not bring them in.
The seventh would be different.
Two quick walks got the inning started. Destini Parish contributed a fielder’s choice RBI, Kaci Murray got a Texas League single for another RBI while Maci Dorr got a crucial two-run single to right to make it 7-6. The other two runs scored off wild pitches.
Some nice defensive plays kept Jay from scoring more runs early.
Murray caught a line drive for an out at third and Parish made two, long-stretching catches for outs.
Kammi Chandler threw out a runner at third and made a tough tag at the plate for an out when the Jay runner did not slide.
In other games last week, Locust Grove defeated Wagoner 10-0; Kansas won over Wagoner 9-1 and Sallisaw opened the season for the Lady Bulldogs with a 4-1 win to spoil Wagoner’s home opener.
Wagoner hits the road this week. The Lady Bulldogs played at Berryhill on Monday and then will defend its 2019 championship in the Okmulgee tournament Aug. 20-22.