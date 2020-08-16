The home football scrimmage with McAlester on Friday, Aug. 21 has been cancelled due to two people connected with the Buffaloes’ team coming down with COVID-19, it was announced recently.
However, the Wagoner Bulldogs will now travel to a three-team scrimmage in Checotah on Aug. 21 with Poteau and Checotah.
Wagoner will bring its 9th grade team, the junior varsity and high school squad to the scrimmage that begins at 5 p.m. There will be no 7th or 8th teams in the scrimmage.
The Bulldogs have a second scrimmage set at Claremore on Aug. 27.
The first game of the regular season is scheduled at home against Coweta on Sept. 4.