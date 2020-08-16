Battling some rugged competition Saturday in the Coweta Invitational Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Tigers fell to Midwest City Carl Albert in the finals to finish as runner-up.
The Titans survived a battle in the opening set to win 25-23, but pulled away in the second set 25-14 to claim the championship title.
In action leading up to the finals, Head Coach Tony Ramos recorded his 100th win as Coweta’s head coach.
In pool play, the Lady Tigers handled Carl Albert in three sets 23-25, 25-28, 15-12 to set the stage for a semi-final battle with Glenpool. Coweta made quick work of the Lady Warriors 25-15, 25-12 to move into the finals.
“During the finals we started well. We should have won the first set but let it slip away,” Coach Ramos said. “We need to learn how to finish sets and games and learn not to put pressure on those situations. Carl Albert is a great team. We matched up well with them, but at the end they were better than us in the finals.”
Through the two-day tournament the Lady Tigers went 6-2. The other loss (2-1) was to Lawton MacArthur on Friday in their fourth game of pool play.
The tournament gave them a solid start to what is expected to be a super exciting season if everything holds together pandemic wise.
“I’m pretty happy with the first day of action,” Ramos said. “We started a little flat footed. It took us a little bit get it together, but we played a little better in our second game.”
“We had a tough loss against a really competitive team from Lawton Mac. They played their best game against us and were better than us today. Glenpool was an improved team who played us tough and gave us a run for our money,” Ramos added in summing up the opening day.
To open the tournament, Coweta defeated Oologah 2-1. The Lady Tigers lost the opening set 20-25 before rallying for 15-13 and 15-7 wins.
The Lady Tigers defeated Claremore Sequoyah in their second match, 25-10 and 25-8. Next came Collinsville, with the Lady Tigers winning 25-16 and 25-17 sets.
Lawton Mac grabbed a 24-26 first set win but Coweta bounced back to win the second set, 29-27. The Highlanders won the third set 15-11 to hand the Lady Tigers their first loss of the tournament and season.
Glenpool was the final Friday game, with the Lady Tigers winning 27-15 and 25-10.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be a battle with two-time Class 4A Champion Lincoln Christian Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln. They will travel to Tulsa Victory Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 25 for a 7 p.m. match.