The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs opened their 2020 volleyball season Aug. 11 with a win on the road at Salina. The ladies won the first (25-21), third (25-23) and fifth (15-13) sets and lost the second (20-25) and fourth (21-25) sets.
Coach Zack Ange said his team played pretty well for their first contest and was in control the entire match, other than letting those two sets slip away. He said that happens in volleyball.
“In the first set we dominated. The girls served well and played with heart and energy. I’m glad! We showed up to play,” Ange said. “In the third set we were down 18-21 but fought back in the end to win 25-23.”
The Lady Bulldogs had their chances to win in the fourth set but lost by four points before snagging the fifth set, 15-13.
In that final set, Wagoner had a 12-8 lead before Salina rallied to pull within one, 13-12. The Lady Bulldogs came up with the big plays when they needed them most.
“I’ve always got to think from the other side,” Ange said. “It was great that we won, but dropping a few points here and there and we lose. We need to do a better job to stay focused and have more energy.”
Marlee Medlin had 20 kills, five blocks and five aces on the day. Presley Olsen had seven kills and Alyssa Langston had six kills. Grace Jones had 21 assists, 9 digs and four aces. Britley Butler had six aces and 11 digs while Cambri Pawpa had four aces.
The Lady Bulldogs will host the Green Country S*M*A*S*h Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Friday pool play action for the varsity girls will take place at 3 p.m. with Hulbert JV, 5 p.m. with Locust Grove and 7 p.m. with Okay.
The WHS junior varsity team will compete in pool play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against Inola, at 11:30 a.m. against Westville and at 1:30 p.m. against Hulbert.
Top seeds from pool play will square off Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the championship match set for 4:30.
Lady Bulldog fans are invited to come and show support for their hometown team.