Wagoner Lady Bulldog volleyball opens its 2020 campaign this week under the leadership of a new head coach.
Zack Ange, an assistant with the program for the past five years, takes the reigns as former Head Coach Judy Penner retired late this summer. He has 11 years of volleyball coaching experience including stints at Cache (assistant) and Snyder (head coach).
He will be joined on the sidelines by returning assistant coach Randi Pawpa.
Action begins on Aug. 11 when the ladies travel to Salina. They will return home Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15 to host the Green Country S*M*A*S*H Tournament. Competing with the Lady Bulldogs will be teams from Inola, Hulbert, Westville and Locust Grove.
Ange said the team began practice on July 18. Coaches have taken every precaution to keep players safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We take temperatures, sanitize before practice and sanitize balls after every practice. The girls are also bringing their own water bottles,” he explained. “Our practices have been 30 minutes shorter than normal and we are incorporating more drills and spreading out when we can.
“We’ve been fortunate. The kids have done a good job with that part, so it (practice) has been pretty normal for the most part.”
Returning senior athletes have played with Ange since the 7th grade so he is well versed with their talents.
Marlee Medlin and Anna Holmes played quite a bit on the varsity squad last season and have different leadership roles.
“Marlee is more of our vocal leader and Anna will play setter. She leads by example and is a great kid with a great work ethic,” Ange said. “Everyone respects them and understands what they bring to the table.”
Seniors Whitney Smith, Grace Jones and McKenna Blair saw a lot of junior varsity playing time.
Juniors Britley Butler, Ariel Luna and Kylea Skeen are on the varsity squad as well as sophomore Alyssa Langston and freshmen Cambri Pawpa and Presley Olsen.
Looking to step up and help will be sophomores Abby Humphries, Abby Warner and McKenna Turney who will see a lot of JV minutes.
“We’ve lost so many girls to graduation the last two years,” Ange noted. “When it’s all said and done this season, we will be pretty competitive. We’ve got to figure out where people will play and get some chemistry going. It may just take a little bit of time.”
“We have some front row play that will be good, but the freshmen will give us a boost. We expect them to help us quite a bit in varsity,” he continued. “We have a lot of kids vying for spots and it will be a challenge to see who can do what.”
The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Locust Grove on Aug. 18 and Collinsville on Aug. 20. Their first home varsity game will be with Rejoice Christian on Aug. 27.
Wagoner will host a 7th and 8th grade tournament here at home on Aug. 24.