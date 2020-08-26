THREE
STORYLINES
Will the district match its success of last year when four teams reached the quarterfinals?
It’s rare for a district to accomplish that feat of advancing four teams to the Elite Eight. Bishop Kelley advanced to the semifinals in 2019 while Edison, Coweta and McAlester were in the quarterfinals. All four have the potential to again make it to that round.
Kelley has gone to the semifinals the past two years — its deepest playoff runs since 1999. Edison is coming off its first district title and playoff win since 1992. Although the Eagles graduated some key players, most notably Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison, they still have three linemen who have major college talent.
Could this be a breakout year for Coweta?
Coweta appears to be in a similar position as Kelley was entering 2018 — a program that consistently posts winning records, but hasn’t been to the semifinals since the late 1990s. The Tigers have reached the quarterfinals the past two years and have the talent to take the next step with an offense that includes returning junior quarterback Gage Hamm, sophomore phenom Mason Ford, and senior tight end Gunnar McCollough, who is a college prospect.
“I feel like Gage is one of the top quarterbacks in 5A,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “I am really pleased with his work ethic and development, and as a junior has been voted one of our captains. We used Mason about 50% as a slot receiver last year and 50% as a running back, and he averaged 12 yards per touch. He has gained 20 to 25 pounds since last year and has gotten a lot stronger without losing any quickness. He made the most impact of any freshman I’ve coached. Gunnar may have had the best offseason of any of our players and we may use him more as a short-yardage back this year. We have a special sophomore class. Now, we need to win some home games.”
Coweta went 0-6 at home last year and 6-0 on the road. Last year, Coweta had new road uniforms and this year it hopes new home uniforms will also bring winning results.
Can East Central ‘get over the hump’?
This is Kevin Gordon’s fifth year as East Central’s head coach. The Cardinals have shown improvement under Gordon, who inherited a team that went winless in 2015, but haven’t made the playoffs since he returned. With five returning starters on offense and seven on defense, this could be the Cardinals’ year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013.
“Things are getting better each year but we need to get over that hump,” Gordon said. “The key for us will be upfront, if we’re good there, everything else will take care of itself because we have athletes.”
THREE
POTENTIAL
BREAKOUT
PLAYERS
Na’Kylan Starks, Coweta
As a freshman last year, he connected for TDs on four of his 11 passes and has the athleticism to make an impact anywhere on the field. He also caught eight passes for 100 yards, had 34 rushes for 168 yards and two TDs, and scored on an 84-yard kickoff return.
Gerard Thompson, Edison
As a sophomore last season, he was impressive when called to fill in while Eagles career rushing leader Sevion Morrison was injured. Thompson rushed for 720 yards and 13 TDs.
David Turner, East Central
The senior receiver/defensive back has been impressive during fall practice. “He’s going to surprise people on both sides of the ball,” Cardinals coach Kevin Gordon said.