Area lakes beckon for anglers to venture out and test the waters. The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Happy fishing, everyone!
Fort Gibson: Elevation normal, water 83 with 1’ visibility. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, spoons, and top water around flats, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Trolling for white bass is a very consistent way for boaters to catch fish right now. Some anglers are having success catching white bass as they feed on or near the surface during late evening or early morning hours. As we near the end of spawning season, noodling activity is slowing down. Noodlers report that the amount of fish in the holes is fair at best. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around the main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above average, water 84 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, channels, standing timber, drop offs, and ledges. Black and white crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure. White bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around channels, flats, and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 87 and clearing. White bass good on slabs around channels and main lake. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, and rocks. Black crappie slow on jigs and minnows around coves and docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Lower Illinois River: Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is fair during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Spavinaw: Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, docks, and points. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: Elevation above average, water 85. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. White bass fair on small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.