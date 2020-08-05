What better way to spend an August afternoon or weekend than by fishing the waters of an Oklahoma lake.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation above normal, water 82 with 1 foot visibility. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures around shallows and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around docks and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and juglines around the main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Walleye and sauger fair on crankbaits and jigs around points and river mouth. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Striped bass excellent on jigs, shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam and around creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and topwater lures around coves main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, hotdogs, slabs, and worms around river channel, river mouth, and sandbar. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 85. Largemouth bass fair on small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.