Power, agility and court wisdom in the upper grades place the Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball program in a solid position of another run at the 5A State Tournament where they have finished six of the past seven seasons.
Outside hitting, solid talents at the net and back court experience are present with three veteran seniors and a pair of juniors who proved their worth in competition last season.
Head Coach Tony Ramos enters his fourth season with a 94-32 overall record and the Lady Tigers have won five straight Metro Lakes Conference championships.
The Lady Tigers and their coaches know full well Covid-19 still controls everyone’s destiny and could at any time bring a halt to the progress of the season ahead. School officials will monitor the situation daily as the district moves forward into the first quarter of the year.
“Learn to win at all cost, find a way.”
“That will be our motto for this season,” Coach Ramos said. “We have to become hunters because we will be hunted every day due to the success we have demonstrated over the past few years. We are still an underdog in a private school-dominated sport, and I have been telling our ladies leadership is not age dependent.”
The field will clear a little for Class 5A. Cascia Hall is dropping to Class 4A while Bishop Kelley and OKC McGuinness move up to 6A. Over the past few years, Coweta has proven to be one of the most solid public schools on the court.
“We have had talent in the past, but we have not had girls who understood their role. Every girl has to understand their role game-to-game,” Ramos said. “We are not the most athletic team on the floor, but we have size and we will be a different team than in the past. We are better blockers this year. We can have five players around 6-foot tall at the net.”
The coach said solid senior talent is definitely going to help as will some solid help in the lower classes.
Madison Swift will change to opposite hitter, Grace Meeker and Lillie McColpin will work the middle and Alex Harper will remain on the outside.
Coweta is changing from a 5-1 to a 6-1 offense with Allyson Mercer and Kamryn Lydens as key hitters. Kaycee Stiles will work the libero position and Jaylynn Peck and Jamie Sweetin will work as defensive specialists.
The Lady Tigers will open the season at the Coweta Varsity Invitational Tournament Aug. 14-15 at the I-High Gym. Coweta will host Midwest City Carl Albert, Glenpool, Collinsville, Tulsa Will Rogers, Lawton MacArthur, Claremore Sequoyah and North Rock Creek (Shawnee).
Regular match play has the Lady Tigers on the road for the first three matches. They will play defending 4A champion Lincoln Christian on Aug. 20, Victory Christian on Aug. 25 and Tahlequah on Aug. 27. Home opener will be Sept. 8 against Collinsville.
Coach Ramos has two new assistant coaches for 2020, Lucien Littledave and Jennifer Edwards.
Four solid seniors including twins Alexxia and Allyson Mercer, libero Kaycee Stiles and defender Jaylynn Peck are ready for the pressure ahead.
Alexxia anchors the attack with 381 career kills, 33 blocks, 367 digs and 41 serving aces and Allyson has 194 career kills, 33 blocks, 112 assists, 305 digs and 31 serving aces.
Stiles dominates the back court with 1,484 career digs, 145 assists, 16 kills and 68 serving aces. Peck has 301 career digs.
Junior Alex Harper is strong on the outside, recording 73 kills, 28 serving aces and 113 digs after arriving in Coweta last summer from Mena, Ark.
Fellow junior Madison Swift is dominate at the net, recording 79 kills and 69 blocks as a sophomore. Kamryn Lydens, Jamie Sweetin, Riley Stanfill, Grace Meeker and Lillie McColpin complete the juniors.
Sophomores Erica Stehm and Taylor Welborn will be seeking increased court time this season.