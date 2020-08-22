Friday was a beautiful evening for football at Tiger Field as the Coweta Tigers hosted the Claremore Zebras in scrimmage action. Coweta controlled the game tempo for a 28-0 score in the half-game workout.
Claremore was unable to gain a first down in the first quarter as the Tigers mounted a solid offensive thrust for a 21-0 advantage. The running and passing games were sharp and worked for the Tigers, although they had several penalties and dropped passes.
The only real tragedy of the night was a knee injury to junior lineman Jacob Nasworthy. The extent of his injury was not known after the scrimmage.
“Everyone in Coweta is watching you. Tonight we got a pretty good effort, but each and every one needs to take care of being safe,” Head Coach Tim Harper said after the scrimmage. “Our first five minutes looked like our team should be. Our defense played well all the way. Our offense started real good, but dropped balls and penalties caused us problems as the night went on.”
“We have just scratched the surface. We have a lot of work to do, so don’t go thinking we are special after tonight’s scrimmage,” Harper continued. “I am proud of our overall effort and where we are in our preparation for the season, but we can’t overcome third and 18 situations. “We’ve got to keep mistakes under control.”
On Coweta’s first possession of the night, quarterback Gage Hamm connected with Mason Ford on a short flare pass that Ford took 30 yards to the end zone. The Tigers were up 7-0 after Brody Rucker tacked on the extra point.
Claremore’s first possession ended on the first play. Tiger defender William Mason realized a pass was actually a backward lateral and recovered the ball at the Zebras 28-yard line.
Hamm went the distance on Coweta’s very next play and the Tigers were up 14-0 with 7:07 left in the first. Sophomore Na’Kylan Starks scored the Tigers’ third touchdown of the period on a one-yard dive into the north end zone.
The final score came on a 45-yard run up the middle by Hamm. Rucker was successful on all four of his extra-point kicks.
“We flew around the ball well at all levels tonight,” Defensive Coordinator Macklyn Chermack said. “I am satisfied with our overall defensive effort tonight, but really hope Jacob Nasworthy is not hurt bad enough to be lost to the team.”
Freshman Coach Tristen Ridenhour said he really liked his team’s effort in their first scrimmage as well.
Final scrimmage action for the Tigers will be Thursday evening in Bartlesville where Coweta will be part of a three-way with Bartlesville and Tulsa East Central.
The season opener will be Friday Sept. 4 in Wagoner for the Highway 51 Football Classic.
