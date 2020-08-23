Coweta shocked perennial Class 5A front runner Collinsville in fast pitch softball action on the Tiger diamond Aug. 18.
The Lady Tigers fell behind quickly 2-0 in the top of the first, but blasted their way to a five-inning, 12-2 run-rule win to open district play.
Known as a hard-hitting team, the Lady Cardinals were held to only five hits. Two of those came in the first inning as Lady Tiger pitcher Tarun Robinson repeatedly battled her way out of danger. Coweta stranded eight Cardinal runners on base and played solid defense that included two double plays.
Robinson went five full innings on the mound. She gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out one batter and walking six.
On the other side, Coweta blasted 10 hits with five extra base hits and recorded nine RBIs. The Lady Tiger stole five bases and committed only one error.
Sherri Mason led the Lady Tigers with three hits including a double, three runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base. Chaney Helton added a double and three RBIs to the big win.
“It was a big day at the plate. When we score 11 or 12 runs, we are going to be hard to beat,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said after the game. “After the 2-0 first inning deficit, we settled in. We have a bunch of freshmen playing well for us.
“I am proud of their response from the quick deficit to take command. This first district win is big for us.”
To finish the week of diamond action, Coweta competed in the Rogers State University Festival. On Thursday, the Lady Tigers posted a 5-4 win over Sand Springs in eight innings and a 3-2 win over Oologah.
Helton led the way at the plate in the opener with four hits, two runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases. Sierra Soto had two hits and a run scored in the second game.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers defeated Kansas, 5-0. They had seven hits (included three extra base hits), five runs batted in, one walk and five left on base.
Sheofee went the first five innings in the circle. She gave up one hit, no runs, had three strikeouts and no walks.
Dasia Mason pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and no runs.
Cooper hit her first home run of the season while Soto and Holcomb each recorded doubles.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Monday, Aug. 24 at Tulsa Edison and Tuesday, Aug. 25 at home with Claremore. On Thursday through Saturday they will compete in the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Classic in Miami.
Coweta’s next home game will be Sept. 3 against Bishop Kelley. The district game will include Senior Night celebrations.