Coweta Lady Tiger softball opened the 2020 season Friday at Bixby in the Broken Arrow Tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Edmond Deer Creek 8-4 for new Head Coach Blake Dunn’s first win of his career.
Wet conditions at Arrowhead Fields forced the tournament to be split between Broken Arrow High School, Owasso, Sand Springs and Bixby where synthetic fields were available.
Second game action saw the Lady Tigers defeat Hilldale 6-3 for a 2-0 start.
On Saturday, Coweta lost 2-5 to 6A Yukon and 4-9 to 6A Bixby for a 2-2 tournament finish.
Braedyn Shoefee pitched a solid game after getting off to slow early start. She went all six innings in the circle, giving up five hits, four runs (one earned), no strikeouts and two walks. She gave up a home run.
“We hit the ball well through the lineup and I do not think we missed a sign,” Dunn said. “We did make a couple of errors like not backing up the throw to first base that cost us a couple of runs.”
There were several extra base hits and the Lady Tigers were aggressive with the bats.
A two-RBI double in the second inning and a triple in the top of the fourth by Dasia Mason sparked the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers blasted two triples, three doubles and a total of nine hits. Sheofee lead with three hits (double) and three RBIs and Dasia Mason had a double and triple, with 2 RBIs. Iott hit a double and triple with one RBI.
Sherri Mason added two hits, an RBI, scored three runs and stole a base. Sydney Dill had a stolen base and Chaney Helton an RBI.
Coweta 1 – 2 – 1 – 3 – 0 – 1 – 0 = 8
Deer Creek 1 – 0 – 1 – 0 – 0 – 2 = 4
In Friday’s 6-3 win over Hilldale, Tarun Robinson went all six innings in the circle. She gave up three hits and four runs (one earned) with no strikeouts and two walks allowed.
Bailey Cooper had a double and a run scored while Iott added a hit, two RBIs and a walk. Sherri Mason had a hit, run scored and stole two bases and Rhilee Denton had one hit with two RBIs. Brooklinn Thomas recorded an RBI and Chaney Helton had two walks.
Coweta – 0 – 1 – 0 – 0 – 2 – 3 – 0 = 6
Hilldale – 0 – 0 – 0 – 3 – 0 – 0 = 3
On Saturday, the Yukon Lady Millers had a real battle on their hands. Coweta scored single runs in the first and second innings and Yukon answered with single runs in the second and third for a 2-2 tie. Yukon took the lead for good with a run in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to win 5-2.
Sherri Mason led Coweta with two hits including a triple with an RBI. Helton, Sheofee (RBI), Whitney Holcomb and Denton added hits.
In the circle, Sheofee went two innings where she gave up two hits and a run. Robinson pitched for three innings and gave up four hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
Dasia Mason finished the final inning, giving up two hits and two runs with one strikeout.
In the Bixby game, the Lady Spartans scored three runs in each of the first two innings. Coweta rallied for three runs in the bottom of the third before the Bixby finished with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Robinson went two innings in the circle. She gave up five hits, six runs and walked three batters before Mason finished the game. She gave up three hits and three runs while striking out batters and walking two.
Thomas led the Lady Tigers with two hits and an RBI. Helton and Holcomb added hits and Holcomb also recorded two RBIs.
Coweta will play Thursday and Friday (two games each day) in the Rogers State University Festival. They will travel to Tulsa Edison Aug. 24 for a 5 p.m. game before hosting the Claremore at home on Aug. 25.