Featuring an unusual attack for 2020, Coweta Lady Tiger fastpitch softball is powered by hitting, pitching and defense centered around the junior and sophomore classes as new Head Coach Blake Dunn opens this perilous season dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Approaching the season with positive thoughts, this preview assumes the best in results going forward from the pandemic which has gripped high school sports since the middle of March.
The Lady Tigers will open the season Thursday, Aug. 13 at Bishop Kelley and compete in the Broken Arrow Invitational Tournament Aug. 14-15 at Arrowhead Softball Complex. Coweta will play Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday games are at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Home opener is set for Tuesday Aug. 18 hosting Collinsville.
Joining Coach Dunn on the diamond will be assistant coaches Zeke Childress, Kaysi Wortham, Josh Allmon and Steve Dunn. Allmon will serve as head junior high coach and Wortham will be his assistant.
Dunn has been an assistant softball coach at Coweta for four years and is very familiar with his girls. He should be very comfortable blending them into a highly competitive squad from the start.
“We are excited to have three move-ins from Haskell that we expect to be a big help for our team. Senior Sherry Mason and freshman Dasia Mason will be joining the varsity with their younger sister in junior high. Dasia is a left-handed pitcher that will add greatly to our rotation,” Dunn said.
“We have a lot of talent in the lower grades to support our four seniors and I expect them to add a lot to our potential to change things up when it becomes necessary. Our freshman class has some talent just waiting to get a chance to show what they are capable of doing.
Dunn said right now, his team is trying to stay in the moment, day-to-day in this uncertain pandemic.
“We are keeping as safe as possible and we are conveying to the girls to take advantage of every opportunity as we work on borrowed time,” he noted. “It’s definitely a unique situation to be a first-year head coach and everyone is continuing to learn on the fly.”
Dunn said during a recent inter squad scrimmage, around 12 girls were “just blasting away at that softball.”
“That is exciting, because when someone has a little let down as the season goes on, someone else is eager to get a chance to get on the field,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to get the season going and optimistic how things will go.”
Anchoring the defense will be senior catcher Rhilee Denton, a three-year starter behind the dish, with 34 career hits, 22 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 10 walks.
Senior outfielder Madison Hedge has 32 career hits, including 5 doubles, 20 RBI’s, 27 runs scored and 10 walks and also worked some in the circle, giving up 11 hits, 13 runs (5 earned). Utility player Destiny Miller and Sherry Mason, a transfer shortstop from Haskell, complete the senior roster.
Junior two-year starting infielder Bailey Cooper developed into a power machine for the Lady Tigers in 2019, with 58 career hits including 9 doubles, 2 triples and 4 home runs. She recorded 38 RBI’s, scored 37 runs and walked 18 times while batting .309.
Junior outfielder Sydney Dill recorded 19 hits, 7 RBI’s, scored 30 runs, walked 5 times and had 7 stolen bases working as a utility player in 2019. Taylor Hendrickson makes three juniors on the team.
Last season three freshmen started for the Lady Tigers. Now sophomores, third baseman Kayley Iott led the team with 27 RBI’s and 32 runs scored while belting 32 hits (9 doubles, 4 triples and a home run). She also earned 18 walks, had 7 stolen bases and recorded a .360 average at the plate.
Braedyn Sheofee was second in RBI’s (24) while recording 21 hits (4 doubles, 2 triples and 1 home run), scored 16 runs, earned 11 walks and hit for a .284 average. In the circle she finished with a 3-1 record allowing 17 hits, 19 runs (8 earned), 11 walks, had 15 strike outs and only allowed 3 stolen bases.
Tarun Robinson was solid in the circle with 95 innings of work for a 9-3 record. She allowed 98 hits and 69 runs (32 earned), while walking 43 and striking out 63. She allowed only 17 stolen bases. She also had 8 hits, recorded 10 RBI’s, scored 6 runs and walked 7 times.
Sophomore utility player Justice Austin with 6 stolen bases, 11 runs and she batted .333 as a freshman. Other sophomores include Karley McNamee, Carley Carter and Lainey Stout.
Other freshmen joining transfer Dasia Mason are Alison Archie, Chaney Helton, Whitney Holcomb, Sierra Soto, Brooklinn Thomas and Shaylyn Wildbur.