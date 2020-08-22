The Coweta Lady Tigers continue to show areas of strength as they progress through the season. On Thursday, they pushed two-time defending Class 4A State Champion Lincoln Christian to five tough played sets. The Lady Bulldogs escaped with a 3-2 win at home.
Lincoln won the first set 25-21. Coweta took the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-18, to take a 2-1 advantage. Lincoln battled back to win the fourth set 25-22 to set up the final matchup won by the Lady Bulldogs, 15-12.
Allyson Mercer led in serving aces (5), Alexxia Mercer led in kills (14), Kaycee Stiles led in digs (32), Kamryn Lydens led in assists (23) and Lillie McColpin led in blocks (5). Alexxia Mercer also added 11 kills and 13 assists.
Over the five sets, the Lady Tigers posted 13 serving aces, 40 kills, 8 blocks, 39 assists and 95 digs.
“Thought the loss was to a great team. We competed to a high level, but it didn’t go our way,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “I’m going to take the blame on this one. I made a rookie mistake at the end and I think that cost us the set.”
“At the end, I’m pleased with the way we battled versus a team like Lincoln that is well coached and really competitive,” Ramos added.
The second set was especially entertaining with deadlocked scores at 11, 12 and 14. Through the evening’s action, Lincoln Christian did an excellent job of keeping the ball just inside the back line of the Lady Tigers for key scores.
Next action will be at Tahlequah on Thursday Aug. 27. The Lady Tigers return home to host Tulsa Bishop Kelley on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Senior Night celebration has been moved up to Tuesday, Sept. 8 when the Lady Tigers host Collinsville.
For a photo gallery, go to wagonercountyat.com.