The Coweta Cross Country program kicks off its 2020 competitive season on Thursday, Aug. 27 when the Lady Tigers and Tigers travel to Tahlequah to compete in the Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational.
Lady Tiger Head Coach Mike Wilson is excited about the new season. He returns a full slate of runners who finished in fourth place at State in 2019.
“Everyone is coming back and we have a really strong group of girls coming up. We expect to do well,” Wilson said. “We are anxious to get to this first meet to see how we do against competition.”
Official practices began on July 15; however, more than 50 athletes (girls and boys) in both the high school and junior high programs participated in a summer running club to stay in shape.
“They are working so hard! They just give it all they can all the time,” Wilson continued. “They surprise me all the time with the way they respond to the things we’ve put them through on runs. They are a joy to work with!”
“They are all real close or right at their times from last year and some are ahead of them. We’re sitting really good,” the coach added.
Seniors Ryleigh Hale and Annie Keel return for their final year on the high school cross country courses. Joining them are juniors Hailey Secrest, Angel Whisman and McKenna Stutzman.
Sophomores on the varsity team including number one runner Brelee Burcham, Macey Brooks, Lilyan Winter, Anna Patterson and Riley Buthod. Wilson called them “a real strong group of girls.”
Others include Keller Addington, Aubree Cherry, Stephane Cortes, Adriana Rainbolt and Averi Spradlin.
Up-and-coming freshmen include McKayla Brooks and Kealyn Morrison.
In men’s competition, Coweta returns a full slate of competitors, having lost only one senior to graduation last year. The Tigers finished eighth at Regionals in 2019, just out of the money to go to State.
Boys’ Head Coach Bob Clements said his team is really working hard leading up to the season opener.
“We’re trying to get them to run a little faster, so we’re training them a little bit separate from the girls,” he explained. “We want them to run as a pack. That doesn’t mean the faster ones slow down, but the slower ones speed up. They’re trying to learn that and they’re getting the hang of it.”
Comprising the varsity team are senior Wyatt Fincher, juniors Jaron Meadows and Wyatt Boomershine and sophomores Shane Borszich, Layton Haught, Colin Neff and Kyle Newell.
“Wyatt Fincher is getting looks from some colleges. He and Jaron are our top runners,” Clements said. “The number three runner is probably Colin. He wants it really bad. He has the drive!”
Junior varsity runners include seniors Dalton Kincade and Tristan Gillespie, juniors Matthew Griebel, Michael Singleton and Alik Zimin and sophomores Max Clark, Jonathon Mills, Parker Stephens and Connor Taylor.
Freshmen moving up include Tyler Bell, Camden Davis, Matthew Ellis, Lane Fincher, Ian Morrison, Tristan Taylor and Sam Wood.
Clements said he expects Clark to move up quickly as he was the best JV runner in 2019.
“The boys were there all summer (with the running club). They put in a lot of miles and a lot of hard work and they are catching the vision,” the coach noted. “They’re all as tough as nails.”
Clements said the team’s goal is to qualify for State, and “I’m almost certain they will do that.”
“Wyatt wants it really bad. He’ll lead and the team will follow his lead,” he continued. “If we can get them to finish together and up close to the front, we’ll be just fine.”
Coweta cross country teams will compete at Camp Gruber on Sept. 11.