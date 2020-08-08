The re-organized Wagoner school fishing club caught a bunch of big fish during the July 18 club jackpot on Lake Hudson.
Braden Lankford and Garrett Owen caught five fish that had a total weight of 16.68 pounds. Teammates Shea Hornbuckle and Colton Hunt also caught five for 12.82 pounds.
Hornbuckle and Hunt also had the Big Bass of the event at 5.42 pounds.
Others that did well are:
• Gauge Merz and Hunter Young who caught four fish for a 10.35 pound total.
• Braden Massey and Garrett Barton got two in the boat for a 4.36 pound total.
• Individuals Hunter Alsip had two fish for a 7.16 pound total and Clay Burke caught one for 2.17 pounds.
The Wagoner fishing club was idle last year, but is making up for lost time by competing well.
The competition continues next week. Those results will be posted as soon as they become available.