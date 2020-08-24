How dominant was the Wagoner defense in the varsity portion of the Checotah scrimmage that also included 2019 Class 4A State champs Poteau?
“We gave up minus-18 yards total offense,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. “On defense, we were very dominant.”
Despite being overshadowed by the defensive play, the Bulldog offense also played well.
However, the big news out of the scrimmage was no varsity player got hurt.
“On offense, we are doing a couple of new things,” Condict added. “Braden Drake had four carries for 80 yards. Chochee (Watson) played well on offense and defense. We tried to distribute the ball to many guys. We liked what we saw.”
Kaden Charboneau had an interception and fumble recovery. Drake also had a fumble recovery.
“I think Chochee caused a fumble, too,” Condict said. “Nunu Clayton played really well on defense, too.”
Wagoner travels to Claremore for another scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 28.
The opening game of the 2020 season will be at home for the Wagoner County war with Coweta on Sept. 4.