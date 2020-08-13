Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 700 AM CDT. * AT 356 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN WITH ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN SPREADING ACROSS THE AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... COWETA... BEGGS... STONEBLUFF... ONETA... LIBERTY... HECTORVILLE... LEONARD... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF AROUND ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&