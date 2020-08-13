There’s nothing better during the dog days of summer than to spend some time in the great outdoors, and the waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Ft. Gibson: August 10. Elevation above average, water 82 and less than 1 ft. visibility. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures around creek channels, points and river channel. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Summer conditions and fluctuating water are creating a challenging environment for success. Eric from Clear Creek reports no luck for catfish on liver while fishing with a slip cork. Better days are expected as falling temperatures are just around the corner. Good luck anglers! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish fair on tube jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Joseph Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Tenkiller: August 9. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures along channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 8. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. Alligator gar good on shad and bow fishing below the dam, along the dam and shallows. Striped bass excellent on cut bait, jigs, plastic baits, shad and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Spotted and largemouth bass good on bill baits, nymphs, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Keystone: August 6. Elevation above average, water 87. White bass slow on small lures around the main lake and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.