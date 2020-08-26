7th GRADE ROSTER Tabias Shelton, Stevie Brown (4), Stetler Qualls, Jamauri Ragsdale (77), Sebastian McCoy (62), Drake Naylor (16), C.J. Bell, Jayden Ashton (66), Haden Freeman (55), Juddah Taddei (72), Jacob Lemmons (8), Garon Arnold, Christopher Goodnight (74), Aven Goodlin (22), Keyshaun Brown (3), Tristan Poteet (75), Carter Brown (65), Caleb Erdman (25), Caden Benton, Noah Peet, Malachi Trice, Hudson Carlton, Collin Mullins, Anthony Harris.
7th Grade Wagoner football team 2020
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
