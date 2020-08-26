2020-08-26 wcat-wagoner juniors

Wagoner Juniors: Brayden Skeen (6), Erik Olson (17), Marquez Barnett (23), Logan Sterling (26), Fred Watson (32), Nikko Jones (52), Jamaal Riggs (53), Gabe Goodnight (54), Dakota Gardner (63). Not pictured is Hunter Smith (22).

JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

