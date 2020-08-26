Wagoner varsity players by the numbers: Jack Southern (1), Brian Trimble (2), Jullian Smith (3), Nunu Clayton (4), Chochee Watson (5), Brayden Skeen (6), Braden Drake (8), Gabe Rodriguez (9), Caden Pawpa (10), Kaden Charboneau (11), Chase Nanni (12), Ti Lockwood (13), Carter Mullins (14), Claude Sheppard (15), Sawyer Jones (16), Erik Olson (17), Ethan Muehlenweg (18), Isaac Smith (19), Braven Bowman (20), Trey Gause (21), Hunter Smith (22), Marquez Barnett (23), Jordan Rollins (24), Logan Sterling (26), Braylan Roberson (28), Fred Wagtson (32), Bryson Sisco (33), Mikey Rice (34), Adin Washburn (42), Zane Cory (44), Caiden Dick (45), Carter Wisdom (51), Nikko Jones (52), Jamaal Riggs (53), Gabe Goodnight (54), Jadon Riggs (55), Collin Condict (56), Roman Garcia (57), Dakota Gardner (63), Logan Cole (64), Jacob Barney (65), Jesse Fair (66), Darius McNack (70), Talon Pugh (77), Cody Young (78), Carson Wiley (79), Anthony Ripp (81). JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

