The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.
Freddy Steigler was last seen around 8 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 28000 block of E. 32nd Street South in Broken Arrow. He is a white male and his clothing description is unknown.
The Silver Alert information says he has a medical or physical disability and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.
Anyone with information about Steigler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.