I just want to personally thank all of the amazing business owners in Wagoner County who support our local community. You are one of the main reasons that I continue to live in Wagoner and have no interest in moving anywhere else.
It's your dedication to our communities that inspire me every day to continue to give everything I can to help others locally. Thank you! What you do does make a huge difference and it does not go unnoticed.
I know so many of the owners of small businesses in Wagoner. They are such kind, generous people who help bind us together as a loving, giving community that cares about all of our members.
I can’t imagine ever having a reason to want to leave this place with so much love for each of us.
I will always buy local as much as I can and I'm always excited when new local businesses open up. You are the reason I live here.
Stephen Castle