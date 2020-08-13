Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHWESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 900 AM CDT. * AT 654 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... MUSKOGEE... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... HASKELL... KIEFER... MOUNDS... TAFT... BOYNTON... BALD HILL... STONEBLUFF... LIBERTY... WAINWRIGHT... JAMESVILLE... HECTORVILLE... LEONARD... CHOSKA... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF AROUND ONE HALF INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 210 AND 214.