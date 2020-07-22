Now that I am done pouting, crying, and have come out of my corner, this does stink! It is not fair!
However, our kids are going to take their cues from us, how we handle and treat this is going to play a big part of their success.
Did I want my son's senior year to be amazing? You bet I did! He eats, sleeps, drinks and dreams band. He is there early and he stays late. He loves band!
With that being said, these kids have had to learn some skills that many youth do not have. They are learning to make the best of a bad situation. They are learning to step up when times are down. They are learning it is okay for things to change.
Many of these kids have a pure love of what they do. For some of these kids, this is the only family they have, and will look to us to help them understand and show them we are proud matter what.
I am sad, mad, hurt and upset, but I will be at any game they can march at. I will cheer them on and praise the big things they are going to do. It will just look different this year. As parents, we will need to support them more than ever to keep their spirits high.
This will pass, and we are going to make it the best year ever!
Musicianship. Artistry. Pride. Family.
Jacque Burns
(Editor’s note: Burns is the mom of a senior in the Coweta Tiger Pride Marching Band, responding to the announcement that the OBA Marching Championships have been cancelled for 2020.)