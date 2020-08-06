Can how we look at long-term care be changing? As baby boomers start to find themselves in need of long-term care, they may be interested in a more flexible kind of lifestyle.
In the past, long-term care has been pretty regimented with little to no choice about food, activities and socialization. I think our future will see a significant change in lifestyle for our seniors.
I recently read an article about a man who had a vision about how quality of life and freedom to choose can actually be beneficial in caring for people with dementia. In 2010, Eloy Van Hal created the Dementia Village in the Netherlands.
The Village consists of small homes sitting on 3.7 acres of gardens, churches, grocery stores, restaurants, hair salons, movie theaters and even pubs for the occasional glass of wine and spirits.
To create a cohesive environment, he asked people about their background, culture, music and foods they were used to eating, and assembled the homes with six to eight like-minded people.
Seven to eight caregivers dressed in plain clothes to fit into the environment provide the residents with care, meals and activities to increase socialization.
Residents are free to go outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, freely moving about shopping, eating, visiting with others and living a life they are more accustomed to living.
Studies show continuing to live a care-free lifestyle with the ability to make one’s own choices has proven to be very beneficial. Offering a holistic approach to health care has improved residents’ health and overall well-being.
By promoting socialization to decrease isolation, researchers found residents felt less depression and fewer behaviors common among individuals living with dementia.
Could this be the future of long-term care in America? We are starting to see some facilities utilizing these techniques to develop a more person-centered care approach.
Creating small neighborhoods and kitchens inside nursing homes encourages socialization. Providing seniors with consistent caregivers and choices give residents a feeling of stability and purpose.
