Three officers have been promoted in rank with the Coweta Police Department. Officer Bobby Pickett is the newest sergeant on staff while officers Austin King and Curtis Paslay are the newest corporals.
Combined, they have nearly 20 years of experience as emergency service providers to the Coweta community, according to Chief Michael Bell.
Sgt. Pickett assumes his new position on Aug. 16. He fills a vacancy left by Detective Amanda Ford who accepted a position with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation back in April.
“We are extremely excited for Sgt. Pickett. He has been with our department since November 2014 and has held several positions,” Bell said. “He has also coordinated many of the events that citizens enjoy such as the Coweta Patriotic Festival, Fall Festival and yearly Christmas Parade.”
In their new leadership roles, Cpl. King and Cpl. Paslay will assist shift sergeants in maintaining administrative, department directives and policies in the absence of the sergeant.
Cpl. King was hired in January 2013 as a dispatcher and assumed a patrolman’s position in October of that year. He has held many positions and titles with the department and is currently the CPD drone pilot, major accident reconstructionist and field training officer.
He has been assigned to the midnight shift.
Cpl. Paslay has been assigned to the day shift. He joined the Coweta Police Department as a patrolman in 2014 and currently serves as a major accident reconstructionist.
“If you see Sgt. Pickett, Cpl. King or Cpl. Paslay, congratulate them for their dedication to the Coweta community and their hard work,” Chief Bell encouraged.
The Coweta Police Department is comprised of 16 officers including a chief, deputy chief, two sergeants, one sergeant/detective and two corporals. There are also six E-911 dispatchers, one records clerk and three reserve officers on staff.