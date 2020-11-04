WCAT-TODD, NADEAN

Nadean Todd Nadean Todd, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, at Oklahoma Methodist Manor at the age of 85. Being the only child of Herman and Carrie Dean McCall, she loved her childhood having her parents' full attention, riding her pony, and playing while her mom taught in her one room schoolhouse in the rural country outside of Coweta, Oklahoma. Nadean married the late Dr. Ronald Dean Todd and they had three children-Deborah Todd, Dr. Dean O. Todd (Terri) and Donna Wilson (Jeff). Nadean had a knack for keeping everything and everyone organized. While the kids were still young, she decided to return to college at Northeastern State University and graduated with degrees in Nursing Home Administration and Business Administration. While her mother was living in a nursing home in Tulsa, she became the administrator there so that she could be with her mother every day. With this background, she probably could have been a pain for the staff at Methodist Manor at times. Nadean later switched careers, and worked at the University of Oklahoma Tulsa Medical College as the Office Manager for the Psychiatry Department. She loved keeping the Dean and all the residents who rotated in her area organized throughout the day. In addition to her professional career, Nadean attended all her kids' baseball, softball, and football games and was the official scorekeeper for years. Later in life, Nadean met Charley Plumer, "her Sweetie". The two of them loved finding the next big adventure. They enjoyed many years at Grand Lake on their boat, traveling to South Texas in their RV, eating and drinking their way through Mardi Gras, and just laughing, dancing and enjoying life. Nadean always had a honey do list for Charley and enjoyed advising him while he worked. Family was the most important aspect of life for Nadean. She was always willing and ready to talk and talk and talk and was a great listener and could give very good advice sometimes even when it wasn't solicitated. In addition to her children, Nadean had six grandchildren-Jennifer Farmer, Michael Farmer (Tiffany), Tyler Todd (Tracy), Kristi Ward (Chad), Carter Todd (Adrianna), and Megan Watson (James). Nadean was also blessed with nine great grandchildren-Jaquay Shavers, Alexandria Griffin, Akasha Griffin, Cole Farmer, Chloe' Hermesch, Penelope Farmer, William Todd, Molly Todd, Camden Ward, and Kyler Watson. The family would like to thank the staff at Oklahoma Methodist Manor for their loving care of Nadean over the last many years. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in honor of Nadean Todd to the Oklahoma Methodist Manor Supplemental Aid Fund which helps residences that have outlived their financial resources. 4134 E. 31st St. Tulsa, OK 74135 (918)743-2565 Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service conducted by the Reverend Dub Ambrose, Chaplain at Oklahoma Methodist Manor. Mom, enjoy Big Band Saturday Night dancing in Heaven with Charley!