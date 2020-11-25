WCAT-CORNEILUS, NAOMI V.

Naomi V. "Nita" Cornelius Naomi V. "Nita" Cornelius,age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at Cimarron Pointe Care Center in Mannford, Oklahoma. Nita was born on February 24, 1920 at her great grandfather's home in Akins, Oklahoma to William "Bill" Penn and Elizbeth "Lizzie" Cordelia (Johnson) Vickery. Nita was proud of her Native American heritage. She attended Badger School in Sequoyah County and graduated from Sallisaw High School in 1936 at age 16. Nita's mother passed away when she was young, so she was raised by her grandmother. Not long after her high school graduation in 1936, Nita married the love of her life, Jimmy Ray Cornelius, whom she met when she was only 14. They exchanged vows in the parking lot of the Methodist preacher's parsonage. Nita and Jimmy were married nearly 62 years before he passed away in March of 1998. She attended business school, but her main priority was to raise her family of three sons and one daughter. Nita wanted to be remembered for seeing that her children went to school and were always dressed. She sewed their clothing and for other families as well. She spent many years serving as a nursing home volunteer and her travels took her abroad to other states and Mexico. Nita was a member of the Hidden Valley Oklahoma Home and Community Educators (OHCE) group, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the Confederacy. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, tatting, embroidery, and bead work. She considered herself blessed to have enjoyed such a long healthy life. Nita is survived by two children, Rosemary Hammons and husband Alan of Jennings, Oklahoma and Ronnie Cornelius of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Cornelius; her parents, Bill and Lizzie Vickery; two sons, Jimmy Cornelius and Larry Cornelius; and two sisters, Lynn Tuggle and Jean Rogers. Graveside services celebrating Nita's life were at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with Chaplain Roger Sheppard officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Nita Cornelius entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.