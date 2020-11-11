WCAT-CANTRELL, MARIA VALENTINA

Maria Valentina Cantrell In Memory of Our Beloved Maria Maria Valentina Cantrell was born in Ojeda, Venezuela on September 17, 1998. She left this life on October 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Maria graduated from Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2017. She was a creative free spirit and very athletic. She loved all outdoors including bicycling, beaches, mountains, local lakes and rivers. She was passionate about animals and most of all her dog, Honey. She was a talented artist and spent many hours drawing and painting. She traveled often to visit family in Venezuela and Panama and even spent time working in Panama. She is survived by her mother, Jenny Cantrell of Clearwater, FL, her father Keith Cantrell and his wife Beatriz of Broken Arrow, OK, grandparents Ray and Margaret Cantrell of Hulbert, OK, grandfather Pedro Benitez Rodriguez and grandmother Gloria Maria Suarez both of Venezuela, her brothers Anthony Cantrell of Broken Arrow, OK and Cesar Romero of Argentina, uncles Pedro Benitez Arteaga of Panama and Brad Cantrell of Nashville TN. She is survived by many cousins in Panama and Venezuela who were such an important part of her life. Maria brought joy and love to so many lives including the many friends she leaves behind. Maria chose to be an organ donor. Because of her beautiful giving spirit, six or more individuals will have a chance at life. To try to express the loss we feel is beyond words! You will always be with us. It seems that the most beautiful flowers in the garden are the first to be picked. Grief never endsIt is the price of love. Rest in peace sweetheart.