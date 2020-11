Elmo "Bo" Woodrow Cannon Wagoner: Cannon, Elmo 97, Retired Corning Glass Musk. and Cattle Rancher. Died Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at Norman, Ok. Visitation 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020 at Shipman Chapel in Wagoner, Ok. Service : 1:00 P.M. Tuesday Nov. 24th 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Wagoner, Ok. Interment: Elmwood Cemetary, Wagoner, Ok.