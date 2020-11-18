BILLIE JOAN "JAN" STONE Billie Joan "Jan" (Hyden) Stone was born December 12, 1930 in Muskogee, Ok the only child of Chester Lee and Millie Augusta (McCollough) Hyden. She graduated the Salutatorian of her Porter High School Class of 1948. Jan always loved animals, especially horses. As a teenager she saved up and bought her first horse. Jan married Clifford Gene Stone in Tulsa, Ok on August 3rd, 1957. They were married for nearly 62 years before his death in July, 2019. They were members of the Porter First Baptist Church. Jan dearly loved to sing and for many years was a part of the "Jesus is Lord Trio". Whatever Jan was doing, she loved people and always had a hug for her friends. Her outgoing personality served her well with her as a ticket and reservation clerk. She was firstly with TWA downtown Tulsa and subsequently worked for Delta and Braniff Airlines, and finally for American Airlines. When she began work, the Tulsa International Airport was simply the Tulsa Municipal Airport. Jan grew with the changes and technological improvement to the industry as time moved on. She received a number of commendations for her work in the industry. In the 1970's Jan returned to school and earned her Bachelor's in Education degree. She taught several years in the Mary White Elementary School in Haskell, Ok. Jan retired at age 65, and she and Gene then spent a lot of time traveling and enjoying their golden years. Jan departed this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at her home at the age of 89 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Minnie Hyden; her husband Gene Stone and one son, Dr. Brett Eugene Stone. She will be greatly missed by her loving son; Steven Alan Stone; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.