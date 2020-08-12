Rev. Carl Franklin Murphy Reverend Carl Franklin Murphy, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Wagoner at the age of 92, and went directly to his eternal home. He was born on September 6, 1927 in Grove, Oklahoma to his parents Charlie and Issie (Boyd) Murphy. He attended and graduated high school in Jay, Oklahoma. He then enlisted in the United States Army, and was later honorably discharged. After the Army, he attended and graduated from Okmulgee Technical School with his associates. He was offered a job at the school as an instructor, but passed it up because he felt very strongly that he was called to minister. He then ministered for over 55 years. The last twenty years of his full time ministry, was at the Wagoner Church of God, where he retired in 1997. After retirement, he continued to minister at surrounding churches that were in need of an interim minister, visited the sick and performed countless funeral and wedding services. His greatest joy was to help others and lead them to Christ. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, taking long walks, going on scenic drives, watching westerns and eating his sweethearts brown beans, fried potatoes and cornbread. Carl will always be remembered by his family and friends as an exemplary model of what walking with Christ looks like. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Issie Murphy, and his only sibling Leslie Murphy, who died in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nora Louise Murphy; Daughter, Carla Waits and husband Rick of Hulbert; Son, Steve Murphy and wife Kathy of Muskogee; Daughter, Lisa Watkins and husband Bobby of Edmond, his grandchildren and many other family members who are all going to miss him very much. You are invited to join us in celebrating the life of this amazing man, on Saturday August 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wagoner Church of God. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Family and friends will gather Friday evening 5-7 p.m. for a visitation at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
