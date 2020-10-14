Marvin D. Harrell Marvin Dale Harrell, age82, Coweta resident departed this life on Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020 at his home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Marvin was born on June 5,1938 in Chelsea, Oklahoma and was the son of James Floyd "Boe" and Vera Gladys (Dick) Harrell. He grew up and attended school in Chelsea, Oklahoma. Marvin married Alice Jane Clanton in May 1956 and to this union they were blessed with four children, Dala, Todd, Marla, and Jo. He was a dedicated and talented welder for most of his life until he retired from The G.C. Broach Company. Marvin also worked pipeline welding and ranching. He enjoyed team roping, fishing, hunting, and going to the horse races and the casino. Marvin was a true cowboy and was loved by many. Marvin is survived by three daughters, Dala Steelmon and husband Marvin of Coweta, Oklahoma, Marla Stephens and husband John of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Jo Sillyman and husband Jay of North Zulch, Texas; one son, Todd Harrell of Coweta, Oklahoma; one brother, JL Harrell and wife Joan of Chelsea, Oklahoma; one sister, Lora Victory of Chelsea, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Dalynn Steelmon and husband Justin Holmes, Witni Sisco and husband JW, and Kane Sillyman;six great grandchildren, Drew, Elliet, and Evan Holmes and Braylen, Brazen, and Tinleigh Sisco; his wife, Betty Harrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd "Boe" and Vera Gladys Harrell and his brother and sister-in-law, Lee Roy and Norma Jean Harrell The family would like to thank Richard and Beth for their special care, love, and dedication to Marvin. Viewing was from 3:00 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home with the family present to receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM. Graveside services celebrating Marvin's life were at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chelsea Cemetery in Chelsea, Oklahoma with Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. Pallbearers were Dalynn Steelmon, Witni Sisco, Kane Sillyman, Justin Holmes, JW Sisco, and Drew Holmes. Honorary Pallbearers were James Murray, Wesley Hopping, Don Collette, Gary Welch, and Larry Blair. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com The family of Marvin Dale Harrell entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.