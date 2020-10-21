MANLEYLEONSLOATMANLEYLEONSLOATLIFELONGRESIDENTOFCOWETAWENTTOBEWITHHISLORDANDSAVIORONHIS78THBIRTHDAYTUESDAYEVENINGOCTOBER132020AT

Manley Leon Sloat Manley Leon Sloat, lifelong resident of Coweta went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 78th birthday, Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Leon was born on October 13, 1942 in Coweta, Oklahoma and was the son of Harold Eugene and Jackie Sybil (McMillian) Sloat. He was a 1961 graduate of Oroville High School in Oroville, California. Leon married the love of his life, Mildred Ruth McDaniel on June 22, 1962 at Old Mission Holiness Church in Coweta, Oklahoma. He was a longtime member of Old Mission Holiness Church in Coweta. Leon worked at Braden Winch as an Industrial Engineer and NC Programmer for 38 1/2 years until he retired in 2000. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing at church, writing songs and when he was younger, he loved playing football. Leon also enjoyed traveling, fishing, and he loved spending time with his family. He was a great husband, father, papa, and brother and will be missed by all that knew him. Leon is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Mildred Sloat of the home in Coweta, OK; three sons, Roger Sloat and wife Julie of Coweta, Oklahoma, Gary Sloat and wife Donna of Haskell, Oklahoma, and Mike Sloat and wife Misty of Coweta, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Nicole Sloat and companion JT Hernandez, Hannah Sloat, Caleb Sloat, Emily Sloat, and Jacob Sloat; one great grandson, Asher Hernandez; two brothers, Wayne Sloat and wife Patsy of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Doug Sloat of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene and Jackie Sybil Sloat and his sister, Shirley Jean Sloat. Viewing was from 12:00 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home with the family present to receive friends from 2:00 4:00 PM. Services celebrating Leon's life were at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Oneta Holiness Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with Pastor Dustin McDaniel and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Leon was laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Leon Sloat entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.