LEOLAPEARLINERHODESLEOLAPEARLINETHORNBURGRHODESENTEREDHEAVENONWEDNESDAYDECEMBER22020WHILEINTHEHOSPITALINTULSAOKSHEWASONEOFELEVENC

Leola Pearline Rhodes Leola Pearline (Thornburg)Rhodes entered Heaven on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 while in the hospital in Tulsa, OK. She was one of eleven children, and a twin, born to Jack and Zelma Thornburg on June 27, 1932. She was 88 years old. Pearline and Jim Rhodes were united in marriage January 4, 1949 and were married 64 year, 10 months and 25 days. From this union seven children were born, Janie, Frank, Kathy, Travis, Duard, Eugene and Gloria. They lived many years in the Hulbert area before moving to Wagoner. Pearline had many gifts. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. She loved making crafts with her husband Jim. She attended Lighthouse Full gospel Church in Wagoner, OK. Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy are her children, Frank and Gail Rhodes of Broken Arrow, Kathy and Tony Owens of Wagoner, Travis and Sandra Rhodes of Hulbert, Duard Rhodes and Jeannie of Wagoner, Eugene and Angie Rhodes of Council Hill and Gloria and Curtis Shankle of Tahlequah; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and 9 step-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Townsend of Hulbert and two brothers, Roger and Allen Lee Thornburg of Coweta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Zelma Thornburg, her husband, Jim Rhodes; daughter, Janie Rhodes; her twin Geraldine, along with sisters, Allean Daniels, Maxine Rhodes and Wanda Gardner; brothers, J.R. and David Thornburg and great-grandson, David Elliott. Viewing will be Thursday December 17, 2020 Mallett Funeral Home. A graveside service in the Hulbert Community (IOOF) Cemetery will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020. The Reverend Lisa Sowers will officiate.