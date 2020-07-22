Leann W. Cline Leann Weins Cline was born on November 6, 1961 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Henry Weins and Dorothy (Nichols) Weins. She passed from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home in Hulbert, surrounded by loved ones. Leann married Timothy Bruce Cline on October 22, 1993, sharing many joy-ous memories. She was a woman of prayer and a strong believer. She never hesitated sharing her testimony and enjoyed hearing the testimonies of others. She loved camping, arts and crafts, being near the lake and walking in the woods with her husband. A great deal of her quiet time was spent reading. Leann openly loved everyone she met and would greet them with a bright smile. Helping others and serving people was what she enjoyed. She was owner and massage therapist at Massage Therapy by Leann Cline in Wagoner. She collected sea shells, crystals and various rocks. Leann was very knowledgeable about natural healing products and made a lot of her own lotions for her clients and friends. She loved her family and spending time with the grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and her loving grandparents. Leann is survived by her husband Tim Cline of the home; mother Dorothy Kinyon and husband Bill; four sons, Christopher (Chris) Murray of Grand Prairie TX and his wife Vanessa, Chris Cline and Amy, Bradley Cline and his wife Joycelyn all of Oklahoma City and Bruce Cline of Pryor; her sister, Sherri Weins Harvey of Wheatland, Wyoming along with four grandchildren, Tyler Cline, Scarlett Murray, Rex Murray and Max Murray; many other family members and her best friends. A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, OK. In lieu of flowers Leann requested donations be made to the Cancer Sucks Organization at www.Cancersucks.net.
