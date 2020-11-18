Jeffrey Wade Hughes Jeffrey Wade Hughes, also known as "Jeff", resident of Coweta departed this life on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020 at Wagoner Community Hospital in Wagoner, Oklahoma at the age of 63 years. Jeff was born on March 29, 1957 in Stillwater, Oklahoma and was the son of William Bryan and Peggy Jo (Stone) Hughes. Jeff graduated from Coweta High School and then attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business. He married Patti (Lemmon) Hughes on May 24, 1980 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Jeff sold real estate through his family's agency, Choska Real Estate. He designed and built The Woods Golf Course and owned it for several years. Jeff and Patti moved to the Florida Keys and enjoyed their working retirement. He also loved farming and taking care of his cattle on the farm in Wagoner. Jeff enjoyed stock car racing, golfing, deep sea fishing, and spending time with his family.Jeff is survived by his wife, Patti Hughes of Coweta, Oklahoma; his son, Will and wife Britnee' Hughes; three grandchildren, Carly Mae Hughes, Wren Elizabeth Hughes, and Clint Stone Hughes of Coweta, Oklahoma; his parents, Bryan and Peggy Hughes of Coweta, Oklahoma; his sister, Sonne Dian Hoover of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two nephews, James Baker and Spenser Wood; and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services celebrating Jeff's life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma with Bob Craig officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cedar Ridge Christian Church Coweta Food 4 Kids, 4010 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74011, 918-254-0621. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Jeff Hughes entrusted his care, cremation, and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.