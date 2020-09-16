Floyd Leon Young Floyd Leon Young was born on April 19, 1929 at Billy Creek Northwest of Wagoner, Oklahoma to Joseph Aaron Young and Mildred Young (Chambers). Floyd went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He married the love of his life Betty Young (Shears) on June 15, 1952 and they had just celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary. Floyd loved to farm and take care of his cattle. He was a farmer all his life and started helping his daddy farm when he was only in the 6th grade. In the summertime he loved taking his kids and grandson fishing at their family pond. He loved to plant spices in his garden and loved to cook up gourmet dishes for his family and close friends. Some of his favorites were "Charlie's Chili" named after Charlie Littlehawk Willis an old Indian friend he knew from years ago. His family always said it was the best chili they've ever had. He also loved baking his delicious banana nut bread for his family and special friends at the holidays and special occasions. Floyd loved watching the Dallas Cowboys play football and loved to go watch them play in Texas with his son, Mark. He loved watching his great niece, Jacque, play basketball and attended many of her games over the years. He always had a big smile and a hug for everyone he knew. Growing up they used to have pet cows on the farm that he would let Mark and Carol ride around on, they raised chickens and rabbits too. He always had a special love for animals and loved his cat "fluffy". Floyd was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Wagoner where he served as deacon for 30 years between 1960 and 1991. Besides running the farm he also worked for Mobile Designs in Broken Arrow back in the 70's. Floyd was the District Equipment Manager for the Wagoner County Soil Conservation District from 1988 to 1997. He also served as Treasurer and Vice Chairman of the Board from March 1969 to December 1987, then again from April 1999 to December 2009. Floyd is survived by his wife Betty Young of the home, their twins, 1 son, Mark Alan Young of Tulsa, 1 daughter, Carol Ann Blagg and husband Michael Blagg of Wagoner, 1 grandson, Joshua Bret Bogle, 2 great grandchildren Leighton Bret Bogle and Madilynn Grace Bogle all of Wagoner. Nephew, Wayne Grimes and wife Linda, nieces: Sharon Van Atten, Carolyn Reeves, Debbie Megee Saylor, Donna Sue Niceley and Kristin Saylor, and nephew George Megee and many other great nieces and nephews, a special friend of the family, Jessie Baldwin and other friends. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Bonnie Grimes of Wagoner. Services were held Friday, September 11th at 2 p.m. at the Wagoner First Assembly of God Church, where Rev. Jack Salkil and Rev. Steve Ashe officiating. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner. Pallbearers were Donald David, Robert Davis, Mike Cooper, Frank "Butch" Cooper, Sherrod Hornbuckle, Doyle Harris, Danny Harris and Randy Orman. Honorary pallbearers were Norman Rosamond, Tommy Coomer, Carl Meyer, Terry Jones and Rayburn Collins. www.mallettfuneralhome.com
