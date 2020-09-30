Eudora Schauffler Eudora "Louise" (Rowland) Schauffler, 97, of Porter, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Prairie House Senior Citizen's Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Services celebrating Louise's life will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Porter, Oklahoma with Rev. Dennis Piearcy and Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. Louise was born in Coweta on May 28, 1923 to Eric and Sadie Rowland. She attended school in Coweta and graduated in 1940. She then enrolled at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where she earned a degree in education. Since this was during WWII, she was granted the opportunity to teach on an emergency certificate after two years at NSU. She taught at Shady Grove school which was a one room country school. Eventually after teaching at three different country schools she began teaching at Coweta Elementary later moving to Porter Elementary where she retired in 1985. She had a total of 43 years of teaching experience. In May of 1943, Louise married Rudolph Schauffler who like so many young men during WWII had left home to serve our country in the Philippines. She and Rudolph were blessed with a son, Marion. Sadly, in 1987, after almost forty-four years of marriage she lost her husband with a massive heart attack. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She dearly loved her family and was dedicated to caring for them. One of her greatest pleasures was to attend her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's activities including 4H, FFA, basketball, football, softball, and rodeos. One of her many activities after retiring was to volunteer at the Coweta Manor Nursing Home assisting with crafts and bingo. She also spent numerous hours visiting homebound seniors in the community. She became a member of the Wagoner County Retired Educators Association where she served two years as Vice-President and treasurer for thirteen years. She was honored as the Wagoner County-Oklahoma Retired Educators Association Very Important Member in 2006. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Porter for over 60 years participating in Vacation Bible School, the bereavement committee, and many other service activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Schauffler, her parents, Eric and Sadie Rowland, three sisters, Lorene Thompson, Pauline Rampey, and Marie Hodges, and one brother, James Rowland. She is survived by her son, Marion Schauffler and wife Francie of Porter; two grandsons, Scott Schauffler and wife Holly of Porter and Barry Schauffler and wife Brooks of Coweta. Survivors also include her great grandchildren, Mia, Lexie, and Bret Schauffler, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Louise will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Pallbearers will be Louise's grandsons and great grandchildren, Scott, Barry, Mia, Lexie, and Bret Schauffler. Also assisting as pallbearers will be two special friends of the family, John Cochran and Michael Plunk. The honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Bright, Jack Cieloha, Ed Dugan, Steve Livesay, and Jim Shieldnight. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations may do so to the Porter First Baptist Church at 325 South Main Street, Porter, Oklahoma 74454. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Louise Schauffler entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.