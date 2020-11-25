Elmo "Bo" Woodrow Cannon Elmo Woodrow Cannon, better known as BO and Papa Bo to his family and friends, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Bo was born in Algoa, Arkansas on April 12, 1923 and moved as a child to Wagoner, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Opal Lorene Burks, on May 31, 1949. Bo had a cattle ranch and retired from Corning Glass after 31 years. Bo was a loving husband for 71 years, a wonderful daddy, a Christian example, an encourager of education, a supporter of his children's athletic and musical talents and careers, a great role model, a hero to his grandchildren, a funny guy to his great grandchildren, and the ultimate dancer. Bo loved traveling abroad, flying his Cessna airplane, acting in the Mini-Series, the Blue and the Gray, listening to country music and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Eliza Jane Cannon, two brothers, Wilson and Bob Cannon, four sisters, Eva Pinneo, Marie Edwards, Opal Dunaway, and Janie Rosenthal. He is survived by his wife, Opal Cannon, two sisters, Paulene Larson and Norma Richardson, son, Dr. Gary Cannon and wife Donna of Tulsa, son, Larry Cannon and wife Sheryl of Franklin, Tennessee, daughter, Darla Miller and husband Mark of Norman, and daughter, Karla Shelby and husband Terry of Norman. Grandchildren: Jennifer Rhoton and husband Jeff of Collinsville, Jeffrey Cannon and wife Melissa of Norman, Stephanie Harris and husband Zach of Tulsa, Greggory Cannon of Tulsa, Allison Fansher and husband Matt of Piedmont, Zachary Miller and wife Sara of Norman, Dylan Shelby of Oklahoma City, Bo Shelby of Denver, CO., Jacob Cannon and wife Kimberly of Franklin, TN. Greatgrandchildren: Taylor, Kellen and Garrett Rhoton, Rylee and Brynlee Cannon, Fordham and Lincoln Harris, Bradley ,Jayeden and Preston Fansher, Henry, Margaret, Anna and Caroline Miller. The celebration of life service was 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Wagoner. Viewing was Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with family visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.