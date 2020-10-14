EDWARDPSMITHEDWARDPSMITHALSOKNOWNASEDAGE87RESIDENTOFCOWETADEPARTEDTHISLIFEONTHURSDAYMORNINGOCTOBER82020ATHISHOMEINCOWETAOKL

EDWARD P. SMITH Edward P. Smith, also known as "Ed", age 87, resident of Coweta departed this life on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at his home in Coweta, Oklahoma surrounded by his family. Ed was born on January 10, 1933 in Foxworth, Mississippi and was the son of Robert V. and Courtney J. (Beard) Smith. He married the love of his life, Patsy Lou Caine on June 30, 1956 and they were blessed with three children, Nancy, Lisa, and Eddie. Ed owned and operated Arctic Refrigeration in LCalifonia from 1976 to 2000. He loved traveling in his motorhome, tinkering with things, and working on his rent houses. Ed was a member of the SOS Bunch RV Club. Ed is survived by two daughters, Nancy Lunsford of Coweta, Oklahoma and Lisa Hitchcock and husband Jeff of Coweta, Oklahoma; one son, Eddie Smith and wife Johanna of Lakebay, Washington; five grandchildren, Hannah Saldivar and husband Chris of Coweta, Oklahoma Robert Lunsford and wife Marysa of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Erin Beach of Coweta, Oklahoma, Ryan Lunsford and wife Cindy of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Nichole Smith (former Army Corporal/Specialist) of Lakebay, Washington; seven great grandchildren, Zaiah Saldivar, Teagan Fromm, Ethan Saldivar, Silas Lunsford, Aiden Smith, Madelyn Rigby Lunsford, and Stevie Lunsford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his wife in 1993, Patsy Lou Smith; his parents, Robert V. and Courtney J. Smith; his grandson, Joshua Smith (former Marine Corporal); five brothers; and three sisters. Ed's wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Ed Smith entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.