Deborah Jean Nichols-Green Deborah Jean Nichols-Green, also known as "Debbie", age 53, resident of Haskell departed this life on Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Debbie was born on September 8, 1966 in Tampa, Florida and was the daughter of Henry Raymond and Nellie Pearl (Smith) Harding. In November 2000, she married the love of her life, Billy Gene Green. Debbie worked alongside her husband as secretary for their construction company. She also was a devoted housewife who loved taking care of her family. Debbie enjoyed painting, gardening, listening to music, and she loved spending time with her family. She had a servant's heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. Debbie is survived by her husband, Bill Green of the home in Haskell, Oklaho- ma; her daughter, Kendra Roberts and husband Dallas of Haskell, Oklahoma; several stepchildren; her two grandsons, Paxton and Travis Roberts; her sister, Elizabeth Rubenstein and husband Josh of Florida; her brother, Buddy Harding and wife Bobbie of Porter, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Raymond and Nellie Pearl Harding. Debbie's wishes were to be cremated and no services held. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Debbie Nichols-Green entrusted her care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.
