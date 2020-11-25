CLETUSRAYCASONCLETUSRAYCASONAGE68RESIDENTOFCOWETAENTEREDHISHEAVENLYHOMETOBEWITHHISLORDANDSAVIORONMONDAYEVENINGNOVEMBER162020CL

Cletus Ray Cason Cletus Ray Cason, age 68, resident of Coweta entered his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, November 16, 2020. Cletus was born on July 14, 1952 in Okeene, Oklahoma and was the son of Scott Edward and Edna Leota (Ames) Cason.Cletus was raised in Canton, Oklahoma, where he attended school. He married the love of his life, Betty Ann Thomas on April 10, 1987 in Canton, Oklahoma. Cletus worked at OCV Control Valves in Tulsa as a leadman for 32 years. He also worked in the oil field for several years. One of the highlights of his life, was getting his GED at the age of 43. Cletus was a wonderful husband, dad, papa, and brother. He would do anything for his darlin (Betty) even if it was sitting in the car for hours while she shopped for a new purse. He loved her dearly and he also loved teaching his boys how to rebuild truck engines. Cletus enjoyed tinkering in the garage and camping. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with his family. Cletus will be greatly missed but the wonderful memories and life lessons will forever remain in our hearts. Cletus is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Ann Cason of the home in Coweta, Oklahoma; his two sons, Daniel Miller and wife Jennifer of Wagoner, Oklahoma and David Miller and wife Mary Ann of San Tan Valley, Arizona; his four grandchildren,Gage Lehmann, Megan Miller, Shelby Miller, and Macy Miller; his sister, Della Hoffman and husband Jerry of Enid, Oklahoma; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, Scott Edward and Edna Leota Cason; and two brothers, Edward Cason and Carl Cason.Viewing for Cletus was from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present to receive friends from 5:00 7:00 PM. Services celebrating the life of Cletus were at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Crosspoint Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Brett Wheeler officiating. Cletus was laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Cletus Ray Cason entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515