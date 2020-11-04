BRENDAROSEARCHIEBRENDAROSEDONNELLARCHIEAGE66RESIDENTOFCOWETAWASBORNONDECEMBER211953ATHOMEINWEBBERSFALLSOKLAHOMATOPORTERLEVIAND

BRENDA ROSE ARCHIE Brenda Rose (Donnell)Archie, age 66, resident of Coweta, was born on December 21, 1953 at home in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma to Porter Levi and Edna Mae (McAlister) Donnell. Brenda passed away on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The youngest of three, Brenda was the blonde baby sister of a doting older brother and sister she always called "Sissy," and her father called her "Blondie" until the day he died. She spent a lot of time with her older sister and her family, always trying to help care for her younger nephew and niece even when she was quite young, and was like a sister to them as well. Brenda attended Webbers Falls School for her entire elementary and secondary education, graduating at the top of her class in 1972 as Valedictorian. After graduating high school, she attended Bacone College in Muskogee, graduating Cum Laude with a degree in Nursing in 1975. A naturally caring, highly competent, and calm presence, she began her career as a registered nurse (RN) at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Brenda initially worked the night shift, along with her fellow Bacone-educated nurses and roommates Susan Lopp and Karen Harrison, and worked in the cancer unit, as an IV specialist, a surgical nurse, and an administrator until she retired from St. Francis Hospital in 2001. After a brief retirement, Brenda worked at OSU Medical Center and taught a few nursing courses at Tulsa Technology Center. She really enjoyed teaching and especially working with young people to help them develop both medical and life skills. She went to work at Humana before retiring a second time. She was a licensed RN in several states. However, equally important, Brenda was a tireless, fearless, and expert medical advocate and caretaker for her own family, seeing all of us through everything from broken bones to life crises such as cancer and other serious illnesses. Brenda started her own family in Broken Arrow with her sons Brennan and Tyler. She was later introduced through a mutual friend to Abel Archie. She and Abel were married on March 23, 1991 in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma. They had a long and loving marriage full of children and grandchildren. Brenda was a ray of sunshine and a fiercely generous and loving soul of exemplary kindness and patience. She found something fun and exciting in even in the most mundane things, had a ready smile and easy laugh, and loved all things bold, bright, and beautiful including sunflowers. Although she cared for everyone, including as a nurse, nothing was more important than her family. Brenda had a kind, caring, generous, and loving heart and was a devoted wife, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. She was a dedicated mother and wife who loved going to her grandchildren's school and sporting events. She loved having a welcoming and well-decorated home and was always going through her cookbooks looking for a good recipe to make for her family.Those who knew and loved her will always remember and miss her bright and gracious spirit and her selfless and steadfast love; she was truly one in a million. Brenda is survived by her beloved sister Billie Clark; her loving children, JoEtta (Archie) and husband Hyde Toppah, Brennan Archie, Adrak Archie, Tyler and wife Roxanne Archie, Bradley Archie, Evelyn Archie Bull, and Ellen Archie; her dear grandchildren, Alison Archie, Tesla Archie, Isabella Archie, Lyllah Archie, Seveah Foster, Adence Archie, Natanii Toppah, Abel Archie, Koda Archie, Jackson Archie, Daisy Archie, Jeanise Perry, Crystal Hawk, Clarissa Perry, Brayden Bull, Lyndee Wilson, Taima Wilson, and Everett Wilson; her great-grandchildren Christopher Tsosie, Mamie Hawk, and Evie Hawk; niece Sharri Clark and nephews Gary Clark, Wayne Donnell, and Dustin Donnell as well as several great nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Abel Archie; her parents Porter Levi and Edna Mae Donnell; and her brother Jack Donnell. Visitation for Brenda was from 5:00 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. Private family services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and service. Brenda will be laid to rest at Fields Cemetery in Porum, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Brenda Rose Archie entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.