Bill Posey The world lost a great man on Saturday, August 29th as Bill Posey took his final breath after complications with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda; his daughter, Donnette Craft and husband, Hank; his daughter, Kim Hodges; his brother, Ward and wife, Dorothy; his sister, Marianne and husband, Doyle, as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Bill was born on May 9th, 1934 to humble beginnings. Through hard work and dedication he was able to provide an extraordinary life for his family. Anyone who knew Bill knows what a kind hearted and gentle man he was. He was always willing to sacrifice everything to help others, without asking for anything in return. His hobbies included taking care of his cattle on his farm, watching Okay Mustangs basketball and beating anyone in dominoes who was willing to play him. The visitation for family and friends was held on Monday, August 31, 2020. A private funeral service was held for immediate family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Jeremy Craft, Jason Craft, Brian Hodges, Connor Barnes, Dylan Craft, Cody Craft and Austin Hodges.
